Pierce County Council Adopts COVID-19 Emergency Small Business Relief Loan Program

Loan amounts up to $10,000 will be awarded, based on number of employees. Loans will be offered to qualified applicants at no interest and no payments for 12 months.

Businesses applying for loans under this program must:

Be a business physically located in unincorporated Pierce County (not within city limits)

Pierce County (not within city limits) Have 10 or fewer employees (including business owner)

(including business owner) Be in operation for one or more years

Demonstrate at least a 25% reduction in revenues attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic

Only one loan per business owner or owner group, regardless of the number of business locations an ownership may have. Applications will be accepted on a first come, first served basis, subject to available funds.



Apply online at www.piercecountywa.gov/reliefloan or for more information contact the Pierce County Economic Development Department at (253) 798-6150 or PCSBRLoan@piercecountywa.gov.