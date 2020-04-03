Gov. Jay Inslee visits Nourish Pierce County in Lakewood

Gov. Jay Inslee visited the Lakewood warehouse of Nourish Pierce County Friday morning to talk with its Executive Director Sue Potter, and to personally thank the Washington National Guard members working to separate food and repackage it for distribution to food banks across Pierce County.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee talks to members of the media outside Nourish Pierce County in Lakewood, WA on April 3, 2020. Lakewood Mayor Don Anderson stands behind him. Image courtesy City of Lakewood.

Mayor Don Anderson and Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier joined the governor to also show their support for the nonprofit and the Washington National Guard.

Anderson thanked Inslee for the steps he is taking to protect the state through his Stay Home, Stay Healthy order. He also thanked Potter for the work of the food bank and its volunteers, as well as the National Guard members.

Potter noted that if it weren’t for the assistance of the Washington National Guard, the nonprofit food bank would have been severely limited in the amount of food it could distribute to its various community and mobile sites. That is because many of the food bank volunteers are older adults who are stay home to limit their potential exposure to COVID-19.

To show his support of Nourish, Anderson reached into his pocket and pulled out a check. He handed it to Potter, explaining it was pay day at the city and he was donating his monthly Mayoral salary to the food bank to help during these difficult times.

Inslee and Dammeier then each reached into their wallets and gave donations, all to Potter’s surprise.

Nourish Executive Director Sue Potter smiles after receiving donations from Lakewood Mayor Don Anderson (right), Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier (left), and Gov. Jay Inslee (not pictured). Image courtesy City of Lakewood.

Last year 66,000 Pierce County residents were served by Nourish, according to its website. The nonprofit estimates that number could double within weeks as more families find themselves struggling to put food on the table due to layoffs and other financial hardships as a result of COVID-19 impacts.

In a message to Lakewood residents earlier this week, Anderson urged those in our community with financial means to consider donating to one of our area food banks during this time to help ensure those who need help the most will get it.

Want to help? View the Pierce County Donations Connector website.