Final Kilduff bills signed by Governor put people first

April 2, Gov. Inslee signed the final four bills of Rep. Christine Kilduff’s (D-University Place) tenure as State Representative from the 28th District. The four bills focus on putting our Washington National Guard members, workers, and people with disabilities first.

“Each of these bills prioritizes people,” said Kilduff. “Whether an injured worker, a Guard member, or an individual with developmental disabilities, when our government puts people first, we create better outcomes for our whole state.”

HB 1651 establishes and consolidates the rights of persons with developmental disabilities who rely on critical state services. It also requires that they are informed of these important rights.

HB 2390 amends several disability-related laws so they use respectful, person-first language. Individuals with disabilities will no longer be referred to as “handicapped persons” and children with disabilities will no longer be referred to as “children who are crippled,” among other changes.

HB 2409 helps workers injured on the job get the treatment they need and workers’ compensation benefits they are owed. The bill updates penalties for self-insured employers who fail to follow the law. Last amended in 1985, these changes will help ensure that taking care of injured workers is a company’s first priority.

SB 5197 (HB 1201) sponsored by Sen. Steve Hobbs (Kilduff sponsored the companion bill in the House of Representatives) expands and enhances college tuition assistance benefits available to our state’s National Guard members by creating the Washington National Guard Postsecondary Grant Program. The Guard assists communities across the state and deploys across the world. Increasing the investment in the education and career development of the Guard will make Washington more competitive and help recruit and retain Guard members. This legislation is of special significance to the 28th District as it is home to Camp Murray, headquarters of the Washington National Guard.

Kilduff has served as a State Representative since 2015. She announced on March 12th that she would not seek re-election to her seat in the 28th District which encompasses University Place, Steilacoom, Fircrest, DuPont, Anderson and Ketron Islands, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Camp Murray, and parts of Lakewood and Tacoma.