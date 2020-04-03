Clover Park provides meals, learning packets and resources during statewide school closure

Classrooms are empty, but Clover Park School District staff are working hard to support students and families with meals, learning materials and resources during the statewide school closure.

Meals are distributed daily to children ages 18 and under at 69 locations in Lakewood and on Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Student nutrition staff prepare meals each morning and work with transportation staff to deliver meals using the district’s fleet of buses.

Parents and children gather at stops to pick up their children’s lunch and the next morning’s breakfast. The district has distributed an average of 4,884 meals each day, Monday-Friday, since the program began March 17.

Meal times recently changed, though all locations remain the same. It is important families review the updated times before going to pick up meals. An updated list and map of meal times and locations is available from the district website.

Each Wednesday, buses carry extra cargo. Supplemental learning packets for students in preschool through eighth grade are passed out to students at meal sites along with school supplies provided by Caring for Kids. Packets are also available for pickup at the district office and can be downloaded from the district website.

The intention of the packets is to help reinforce learning and provide students with a way sharpen their skills while at home.

“I am extremely proud of the efforts of our Clover Park team and community,” said Superintendent Ron Banner. “Everyone has stepped up in a big way to ensure our students and families have what they need.”