73 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases reported April 3

Today we confirmed 73 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, bringing our total to 571 cases, 7 deaths. Learn more on our webpage.
You deserve transparent information about COVID-19 in Pierce County. We’re committed to providing it and we use your feedback to improve our work. We will continue to improve and let you know what we’re doing.
A few updates:
- We brought back the table displaying total cases in each region of Pierce County.
- You no longer need to leave our website to see the case count map. It’s now embedded on our webpage.
- The state Department of Health is still working to fix its disease reporting system. Until that happens, you will see a lag in our reporting, and we won’t be able to update our testing numbers. You will likely see a spike in our numbers when the system is back online. Learn more on our blog.
