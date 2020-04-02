Virtual School, Annie Wright Style

Submitted by Annie Wright Schools.

Embodying Annie Wright Schools’ pioneering spirit, the community has transitioned to distance learning with creativity, determination, warmth and a continuing standard of excellence.

NOT JUST ONLINE LEARNING

Across all grades, and especially for younger students, experiential aspects of learning extend beyond the screen, with teachers encouraging students to read, communicate, and engage in authentic learning experiences, while continuing to be physically active. The goal for virtual school content is 1-2 hours per day for Preschool-Grade 2, 2-3 hours for Grades 3-5, and 4 hours for Grades 6-12. Some online experiences are in real time, for example group work and class discussions using video conferencing software, while others are available at any time, for example prerecorded teacher videos and learning apps.

Breakfast with Annie Wright Kindergarten teachers

IN A NUTSHELL

For Lower School, email and class blogs provide lessons, resources, ideas, activities, games, challenges and assignments in literacy, numeracy and multidisciplinary areas. In addition, music, PE, Spanish and library teachers provide a range of activities that continue to support their current programs. A range of technology resources which they already know well supports learners in Grades 1-5.

Upper School boys still wear their uniforms; at least one even goes formal!

Some ways they’re staying connected:

Morning meetings and video greetings of each student by name

Video story time with the classroom teacher

Virtual lunches with the whole class

In Middle and Upper Schools, both off- and on-screen learning activities engage learners, and all teachers continue to deliver their curricula on set class schedules. Classes continue to meet through video conferencing, as do advisories, tutorials, activities and other community groups. In addition, PE teachers provide resources for staying active, and counselors and advisors are available to support students with academic, social or emotional needs.

One of many Middle School challenges

Some ways they’re staying connected:

One-on-one check-ins with students

Collaborative projects using video conferencing

Engaging videos and fun challenges

Daily emails and videos from the Directors and Deans

Not just classroom teachers are working hard. Annie Wright’s librarian has developed a comprehensive library blog with resources for Preschool to Grade 12. Counselors are connecting with students virtually at all hours of the day. Learning support is available and busier than ever. The Senior Leadership Team and Board of Trustees are bolstering the community with strength and transparency. In true fashion, the community is continuing to put students at the heart of every action and decision, from strength to strength.

