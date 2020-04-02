Pierce Transit will move to modified Sunday service level

Due to the Coronavirus/COVID-19 outbreak and in an attempt to protect customers and agency employees, next week Pierce Transit is taking steps to increase social distancing in its operations. These changes are in effect until further notice.

Starting Monday, April 6, Pierce Transit will move to a modified Sunday service level until further notice. This week Pierce Transit’s weekday bus ridership is down 64 percent compared to March 2019. The reduced service levels take into consideration lower ridership and staffing levels, while also allowing room for social distancing between customers on buses.

The reduced schedule will run as follows:

Sundays – Regular Sunday schedule

– Regular Sunday schedule Saturdays – Sunday schedule

– Sunday schedule Weekdays – Modified Sunday schedule. Routes on regular Sunday service except:

Routes 1, 3, 500: Extended morning and evening trips, and additional trips during peak travel times

Route 400: Does not typically run Sundays; limited trips will run during this new service

Routes 13, 63, 102, 425, 497 and the JBLM Connector: Temporary discontinuation of these routes that currently have very low ridership

During the new schedule, riders can find out when their next bus is coming by:

Checking their routes on PierceTransit.org/Change. Updated schedules will be posted on each route page Sunday, April 5.

Texting 253.533.7084 from their bus stop and entering the bus stop number found on the pole.

Using a bus locator app, such as Transit or One Bus Away.

Calling the agency’s Customer Service Office at 253.581.8000, option 1, 1.

Riders can also sign up for route text alerts by visiting PierceTransit.org/StayConnected.

Pierce Transit has instituted a number of steps aimed at increasing social distancing on buses between employees and the public, and amongst customers. Fare collection has been suspended on buses and SHUTTLE vehicles until further notice, and customers are being asked to board buses using rear doors only, unless they need mobility assistance. The agency has also closed its administrative lobby and customer service lobby to the public. Vehicles are being cleaned and disinfected daily, and buses are disinfected extra times throughout the day when they stop at transit centers.