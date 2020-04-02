CPSD offers free child care to support statewide emergency response

Clover Park School District (CPSD) is partnering with the YMCA of Pierce County to provide free child care for eligible children of first responders and health care, pharmacy and grocery store workers in grades K-5 during the school closure.

Care will be provided Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Custer and Idlewild elementary schools.

First responders or health care, pharmacy or grocery store workers with a child in CPSD schools who need child care assistance should email YMCA Childcare at childcare@ymcapkc.org or call 253-534-7840.

Please be prepared to provide the following information and documentation upon registration:

Location of work

Position title

Scope of work

Photo copy of work ID badge or document of proof of employment

Space is limited. Applicants will be notified if their application is accepted.