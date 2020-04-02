A message from Lakewood Mayor Don Anderson

Mayor Don Anderson asks residents to stay home to limit the spread of COVID-19 and for those who can, to help support our food banks that are overwhelmed with need right now.

Anderson also asked people to consider purchasing to-go meals from our Lakewood restaurants to help our local businesses and their employees, and extended his thanks those in our community serving on the front lines of this pandemic, including healthcare workers, first responders, grocery store and pharmacy staff and truck drivers who are delivering supplies to our grocery stores.

For the latest health-related news on COVID-19 visit the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department website.

To see what resources are available to our community, visit the city’s COVID-19 information page.