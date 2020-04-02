80 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases reported April 2

Today, we confirmed 80 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, bringing our total to 498 cases, 7 deaths. Learn more on our web page.

You deserve transparent information about COVID-19 in Pierce County. We’re committed to providing it and we use your feedback to improve our work. We will continue to improve and let you know what we’re doing.

A few updates:

We brought back the table displaying total cases in each region of Pierce County.

You no longer need to leave our website to see the case count map. It’s now embedded on our web page.

A death we classified as a Tacoma resident is now classified as a Lakewood death. We share information about COVID-19 tests, positive results and deaths in a timely manner. Even after we release the data, staff continue to refine and verify initial information as new information becomes available. Sometimes these updates result in case or death reclassification to other areas of the community, or another county.

The state Department of Health is still working to fix its disease reporting system. Until that happens, you will see a lag in our reporting, and we won’t be able to update our testing numbers. You will likely see a spike in our numbers when the system is back online. Learn more on our blog.