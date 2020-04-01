TPU Board Encourages Community Members to Participate at Board Meetings in Written Form

TACOMA, Wash. – At the recommendation of its Emergency Management Team and Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, the Tacoma Public Utility Board has cancelled study sessions indefinitely. Board Meetings will continue to be held on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at 6:30 p.m. in the ground floor auditorium until further notice. To comply with the Governor’s temporary shutdown, TPU strongly encourages community members to participate at Board meetings in written form. This guidance extends to Public Comment for items on the agenda and to matters over which the Board has jurisdiction.

Submit written comments to utilityboard@cityoftacoma.org. Comments should be submitted on Wednesday, before 2 p.m. for review at that evening’s Board meeting. All comments submitted are compiled and sent to board members as received.

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control also recommend individuals over the age of 60 as well as individuals with underlying medical conditions – like heart disease, lung disease or diabetes – stay home as much as possible and avoid crowds.

Tacoma Public Utility Board meetings are televised on TV Tacoma, which is carried on Click! and Comcast Cable systems.

On Click!

High definition on channel 512 in Tacoma and Pierce County

Standard definition on channel 12 in Tacoma and Pierce County

Standard definition on channel 21 in University Place

On Comcast

High definition on channel 321 in Tacoma and Pierce County

Standard definition on channel 12 in Tacoma

Standard definition on channel 21 in Pierce County

Not available in University Place

Tacoma Public Utility Board meetings can also be streamed on tvtacoma.com.

As the situation evolves, information about the City’s response to COVID-19 will be posted on the “What’s Going On” section of the City’s website. Information about COVID-19 is available at TPCHD.org/coronavirus.