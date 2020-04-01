Lakewood recognized for its 2018 Popular Annual Financial Report

The city of Lakewood was recently recognized by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada with an award for outstanding achievement for its FY 2018 Popular Annual Financial Report.

The city began publishing the report in FY 2016 and received this recognition for its 2016 and 2017 reports. The most recent recognition marks the third year in a row the city has received the award.

The report provides an overview of the city’s financial position, including sources of revenues and expenditures, as well as economic information about the community. The PAFR is meant to increase public awareness around the city’s financial condition and the city’s goal is to make the report easy to read and understand.

The GFOA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting is a prestigious national award that recognizes conformance with the highest standards for preparation of state and local government popular reports.

To receive this award, a government must publish a PAFR that conforms to program standards of creativity, presentation, ability to understand and reader appeal. The award is valid for one year. The city will continue to produce this report and submit annually to GFOA to determine its eligibility for future awards.

View the FY 2018 PAFR.