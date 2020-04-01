Kilmer to Hold Facebook Live Town Hall on COVID-19 Resources for Small Businesses

Tacoma, WA – On Thursday, April 2 at 4:00pm PT, Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06) will hold a Facebook Live town hall with U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Regional Administrator Jeremy Field, who leads the economic development, small business initiatives and program operations for the SBA Pacific Northwest Region X – which serves Washington state. Rep. Kilmer and Administrator Field will discuss new resources approved by Congress to address Washington state’s growing economic challenges, discuss how small businesses can access economic relief, and answer questions from constituents.

“I work for the people I represent and it’s important to me that I get opportunities to hear directly from you,” said Rep. Kilmer. “Across our region and our entire country, the coronavirus is putting extraordinary strain on our healthcare system, our economy, and on families. I hope folks can join the town hall to get their questions answered and learn more about these new resources that could help during these difficult times.”

DETAILS:

Facebook Live – Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 4:00pm PT

WHO: Representative Derek Kilmer, SBA Regional Administrator Jeremy Field, Residents of the 6th Congressional District

WHAT: Facebook Live Town Hall

WHEN: Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 4:00pm PT

WHERE: Residents of the 6th Congressional District who would like to join should log-on to Facebook.com/Derek.Kilmer for the live feed.

DETAILS: All are welcome to join the event by visiting www.facebook.com/derek.kilmer. At the start of the event, a live video will appear at the top of Kilmer’s newsfeed. Participants who are logged into Facebook should click on the live video to watch the event in real time. Constituents will be invited to ask questions by entering their first name, hometown and question in the comment. The video will also be available on Facebook after the event for those who could not join while the event was live.

Rep. Kilmer has held town halls so far in the 116th Congress in Port Angeles, Quilcene, Tacoma, Belfair, Poulsbo, Kingston, Gig Harbor, Montesano, Westport, Forks, over the phone, and on Facebook.