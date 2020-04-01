46 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases reported April 1

Today, we confirmed 46 new cases (and 1 new death, a Puyallup women in her 80s with underlying health conditions). That brings our total to 423 cases and 7 deaths. Learn more on our web page.

UPDATE 4:48 PM: Numbers for Joint Base Lewis-McChord will no longer be available. We removed them from our case count. Our new total is 417 cases in Pierce County. We update numbers daily on our website.

You deserve transparent information about COVID-19 in Pierce County. We’re committed to providing it and we use your feedback to improve our work. We will continue to improve and let you know what we’re doing.

A few updates:

We brought back the table displaying total cases in each region of Pierce County.

You no longer need to leave our website to see the case count map. It’s now embedded on our web page.

A death we classified as a Tacoma resident is now classified as a Lakewood death. We share information about COVID-19 tests, positive results and deaths in a timely manner. Even after we release the data, staff continue to refine and verify initial information as new information becomes available. Sometimes these updates result in case or death reclassification to other areas of the community, or another county.

The state Department of Health is still working to fix its disease reporting system. Until that happens, you will see a lag in our reporting, and we won’t be able to update our testing numbers. You will likely see a spike in our numbers when the system is back online. Learn more on our blog.