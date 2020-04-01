West Pierce Firefighter Tests Positive for COVID-19 Virus

West Pierce Fire & Rescue has placed 19 employees into quarantine after one firefighter tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. It appears the firefighter was exposed while off duty. The firefighter worked in two West Pierce stations, just prior to becoming symptomatic. After testing positive, all employees who came in close contact with the firefighter were placed into self-quarantine. Both stations have been decontaminated and remain operational.

The CDC recommends a 14-day quarantine period from the date of exposure. Employees who don’t show any symptoms will be able to return to work April 10th. Staffing has been adjusted in order to maintain a full response out of all six West Pierce fire stations.

Chief Sharp noted this was something the department knew was a possibility. “This is very unfortunate, but something we have anticipated and planned for since the outbreak began. Fortunately, we were able to get all of the affected employees into quarantine quickly and keep all of our stations open.”