The Tooth Fairy Continues Dental Education During School Closures and Social Distancing

Submitted by Delta Dental of Washington.

The Tooth Fairy is delivering smiles to parents who may be looking for ways to occupy their children’s attention and educate them during this time of school closures and social distancing.

The Tooth Fairy shares some of her favorite dental health and Tooth Fairy children’s books.

Two online tools are being offered for free download by Delta Dental of Washington, making dental health education fun and interactive for children age 10 and under:

Caring for Your Smile – Lesson plans, activity sheets, coloring pages and a 10-minute video featuring the Tooth Fairy are free and available to download here: bit.ly/3a4BAOU . The materials, developed by Delta Dental in partnership with the School Nurse Organization of Washington have been kid-tested, as well as dentist- and teacher-reviewed.

Tooth Fairy Storytime – The Tooth Fairy is following the lead from some of her famous friends by reading her favorite storybook, The Berenstain Bears Visit the Dentist, on her very own Instagram and Facebook channels @ToothFairyWA and via #savewithstories.

The Tooth Fairy Experience presented by Delta Dental of Washington – features a virtual story time reading of The Berenstain Bears Visit The Dentist, dental activities, and free downloadable educational materials for parents and educators. Each child will gain a better understanding of the importance of a healthy smile. As an interactive and fun program, the Tooth Fairy Experience shares valuable knowledge with children about how they can better take care of their teeth through lesson plans, interactive videos, worksheets, and teacher kits, all of which has been dentist, teacher, and school nurse-reviewed. Additional information for parents and caregivers is available on the Parent Resources page.

People can also visit www.TheToothFairyExperience.com to subscribe to her quarterly newsletter and her on Facebook and Instagram year round at @ToothFairyWA to continue dental education at home.