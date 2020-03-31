Tacoma-Pierce County Board of Health, April 1, 2020 Remote Meeting

The April 1 Board of Health Regular meeting will not take place at the Health Department Auditorium. All participation will occur remotely. See the agenda for the meeting. This change is in keeping with Gov. Inslee’s orders related to public gatherings and the Open Public Meetings Act during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During this public health emergency, we will only accept public comment at Director@tpchd.org. Submit public comments any time before the Board of Health meeting adjourns. All written comments will be part of the record. If you make public comments before noon on the day of the Board meeting, Board members will receive them prior to the meeting.

Dial 1 (872) 240-3311 and enter meeting ID 694-687-101 to listen by phone. You can also watch the meeting live.