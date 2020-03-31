Pierce County Assessor-Treasurer extends property tax due date to June 1

Citing the financial impact of the COVID-19 virus on Pierce County residents, Assessor-Treasurer Mike Lonergan, in coordination with the County Finance Director, has extended the due date for first-half property tax payments to June 1, 2020. Interest charges will not be assessed on payments made by that date.

With record levels of people filing for unemployment and business closures mandated by Governor Jay Inslee, taxpayers have looked to local and federal government officials for financial help.

“We want to give what relief we can to many taxpayers facing financial challenges during the public health emergency,” said Assessor-Treasurer Mike Lonergan. “At the same time, local governments are needed more than ever right now, and the property tax is a major funding source for many needed services. Postponing the due date by a month is the best way to balance these needs.”

The property tax payment extension only applies to taxpayers who pay their residential and commercial property taxes themselves, rather than through a mortgage lender or servicer. Banks and other financial institutions that pay property taxes on behalf of mortgage customers must meet the original April 30 deadline.

Property owners who can pay their taxes now are encouraged to do so by April 30, or as soon thereafter as possible. Unpaid taxes from previous years are excluded from the extension.

Payments may be made:

By mail to Pierce County Finance, P.O. Box 11621, Tacoma WA 98411. Make checks payable to Pierce County and please include payment stub or parcel number.

Online using e-check, debit card or credit card at www.piercecountywa.gov/atr or by calling our automated telephone system at (253) 798-3333 Please have your parcel number ready. A handling fee is added by an outside vendor: 50 cents for e-check, $3.50 for debit and 2.35% for credit card.

Secure drop box at Pierce County Annex, 2401 S. 35th St., Tacoma. Do not pay in cash. In-person payments at the Assessor-Treasurer’s office are suspended until further notice.

This move is consistent with extensions from King and Snohomish county treasurers, who are offering similar payment relief in their jurisdictions. The payment deadline cannot be extended past June 1, as many cities, counties, school districts, fire districts, hospital districts, and other special purpose districts rely on the year’s first installment of property tax revenue to make June debt service payments.