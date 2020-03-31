Pierce College, Tacoma Community College take top two places in affordable school list

AffordableSchools.net has named Pierce College (#1) and Tacoma Community College (#2) in the top 10 most affordable online colleges in Washington.

Pierce College-Fort Steilacoom ($3,862) Tacoma Community College ($4,267) Peninsula College ($4,453) Eastern Washington University ($7,323) Central Washington University ($8,072) Western Washington University ($8,126) University of Washington ($11,207) Washington State University ($11,584) Northwest University ($15,600) City University of Seattle ($16,973)

The ten colleges on this list offer the most affordable online degrees in Washington. The schools on this list are selected from the higher education institutions in Washington that award degrees through online programs registered on the website of the National Center of Educational Statistics. To gain acceptance for our list of the most affordable online colleges in Washington, a school must deliver the lowest tuition cost for its students in more than just financing. These essential elements are also important:

Every school on this list is regionally accredited. Accreditation assures the student that the cost of their education goes toward a valid degree accepted by other educational institutions and employers across the country.

A school’s faculty makes all the difference. Scholars that can pass on their knowledge to others in a memorable way are the preferred antidote to academic indifference. All the schools on this list have proven faculty members.

Schools on this list accept scholarships, grants, and federal student loans.

The schools on this list take the future of their students seriously. These schools follow up with their graduates to ensure that they attain employment in their chosen field.