MultiCare updates on donation needs amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Submitted by MultiCare Health System.

TACOMA, Wash. —MultiCare Health System is grateful to the generous community members who are stepping up and making contributions to bolster MultiCare’s equipment inventory because of a global shortage of supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic. Donations of manufactured and homemade personal protective equipment (PPE), as well as food donations, have been hugely appreciated and helpful as we address this situation and care for our patients. MultiCare would like to provide an update on the organization’s donation needs.

Manufactured PPE

If people have unopened boxes of masks, gloves or gowns that they would like to donate they can drop them off between (11am -2pm) Monday through Friday at the hospital loading docks listed at the bottom of this release, where a volunteer coordinator will meet people and receive donations. Specifications of all donated products will be evaluated, and they will then be allocated accordingly. If opened containers of PPE are donated, these products will be placed through a cleaning process before distributed for use.

Homemade PPE

These homemade masks allow us to stretch our supply of the commercially made masks further and help keep our staff safe. Thanks to our generous community we currently have a good stock of homemade masks and do not require any more at this time. Our need for the masks may change in the future and we will reach out if that’s the case. Before we use any homemade masks, we evaluate the masks’ filtering capacity and will assign them to staff and/or patients according to the mask’s performance. They also go through a cleaning process before they are distributed.

Food Donations

We are grateful for donations of individually wrapped, commercially prepared food (e.g., granola bars) to provide snacks to our hard-working staff. Donations of food are gladly accepted from (11am-2pm, Monday-Friday) at the hospital loading docks noted below. If we receive more than can be used, we will donate extra food to the local food bank. If you would like to donate food directly to your local food bank, we suggest reaching out to them to find out their current needs.

Please schedule food donations with Theresa Lerma, MultiCare Volunteer Services Coordinator, via email.

Blood Donations

Our local blood banks are running low and would appreciate your most precious donation, your blood.MultiCare does not have any donation sites at their facilities. For a list of sites where you can donate blood, please visit www.redcross.org/give-blood.html.

Financial donations

MultiCare has established a COVID-19 Response Fund to honor and support caregivers, provide access to care and address emergent needs as this extraordinary health crisis continues. If you would like to make a tax-deductible contribution through the MultiCare Foundations, please visit www.support.multicare.org.

Food and Equipment Donation Sites:

MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital Distribution Center

1421 3rd St SE

Puyallup, WA 98372

MultiCare Tacoma General/Mary Bridge Children’s/Allenmore Hospitals

402 S J St

Tacoma, Washington 98405