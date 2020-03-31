26 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases reported March 31

Today we confirmed 26 new cases of COVID-19 in Pierce County, bringing our total to 377 cases, 6 deaths. University of Washington Virology Lab, Washington Public Health Lab, private labs and healthcare providers now provide test results for Pierce County residents. As of March 28, they have tested 5,299 of our residents.

There is a lag in reporting due to the state system being overwhelmed. However, testing continues uninterrupted.

Our goal is to share reliable information with the public and our partners. We appreciate your feedback.

To protect patient privacy, we only report cases in geographic areas with populations greater than 20,000 people.

COVID-19 transmission is spread throughout Pierce County. We encourage you to follow the Governor’s statewide order to stay home. Exceptions to this order include essential activities like getting groceries or medical care or serving in an essential job like healthcare or childcare.

Each day by 2 p.m., we post an updated COVID-19 case count at tpchd.org/coronavirus.