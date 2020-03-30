University Place Refuse and Recycling Cancels Spring Cleanups

Submitted by Michael Gruener.

In light of the governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, University Place Refuse and Recycling/Westside Disposal has canceled the spring Cleanup events that were to happen, for University Place and Fircrest, on April 4th and 11th, 2020. Due to the uncertainty of the timeline of the COVID-19 curve, we will not be rescheduling.

Our office and recycling center are also now closed to the public until further notice. Please call us at 253-564-3212 with any questions you may have, or to pay your bill over the phone.

Thank you for your understanding!

Stay safe, sane, and healthy!