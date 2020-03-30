Taco Bell coming to DuPont?

The City of DuPont has received permit applications for the following project that may be of interest to you. You are invited to comment on this proposal.

Date of Complete Application: March 23, 2020

Date of Notice of Application: March 30, 2020

Comment Due Date: April 13, 2020

Project Description: A new 2,887 square foot restaurant (Taco Bell) with a drive thru window/pick-up lane is proposed. The proposal includes 28 new parking spaces, plus eight other onsite parking spaces which were approved under the adjacent Barksdale Station – Starbucks proposal (PLNG2018-055, -056). The proposal also includes grading, retaining walls, and landscaping. One access from Station Drive (a private roadway) is provided to the west of the new building with a separate shared access through the adjacent Starbucks parcel (Tax Parcel 3000500051) to the east.

Project Location: 700 Station Drive, City of DuPont, Pierce County, Washington. Tax Parcel number 3000500111, in Section 36, Township 19 and Range 01.

Project Applicant: Northwest Restaurants, Inc. (c/o Adam Sibert)

Applicant’s Agent: Eric Koch, Partners Architectural Design Group, Inc.

Environmental Review: The City issued a SEPA Mitigated Determination of Nonsignificance on March 20, 2019 with 26 mitigation measures (PLNG2018-057) for Barksdale Station Lots 5 and 11; which included the plans for a 3,000 square foot quick service restaurant on the site. The City has reviewed the current plans and environmental checklist and finds no substantive changes that would warrant additional environmental review; therefore no further environmental review is required.

City Permits and Approvals: Site Plan Review (PLNG2020-003), Design Review (PLNG2019-033), Building Permits, Fire Suppression/Fire Alarm Permits, Plumbing/Electrical/Mechanical Permits, Site Development Permit, Right-of-Way Use Permit, Water Service/Connection Permits and Determination of Transportation Concurrency.

Other Permits and Approvals: Trash Enclosure Location Approval by LeMay, Inc., Sanitary Sewer Permits by Pierce County, NPDES Permit by Department of Ecology, Tacoma-Pierce County Dept. of Health Food Permit.

Required Studies: Stormwater Site Plan, Trip Generation Report, Geotechnical Report, Cultural Resource Assessment, landscaping plan, grading, and utilities and architectural plans.

The projects will be evaluated for consistency with the City development regulations, including Title 12, Buildings & Construction; Title 14, Streets, Sidewalks, Curbs, Driveways and Parking Strips; Title 21, Water & Sewer Utilities; Title 22, Stormwater Utility; Title 23, Environment; and Title 25 Land Use Code.

Public Comment: Copies of the application plans and documents may be viewed on the city’s website at: https://www.dupontwa.gov/139/Development-Projects. Alternatively, an email can be sent requesting copies of the documents to Jhowald@dupontwa.gov. Include the project name and application numbers in the email request. Written comments shall be emailed or sent via regular mail to:

Jeff Wilson, AICP

Community Development Director City of DuPont

1700 Civic Drive | DuPont, WA 98327

(253) 912-5393 | jwilson@dupontwa.gov

Per DMC 25.175.020(4)(c)(v), the public comment deadline on this application is by 5 p.m. April 13, 2020.