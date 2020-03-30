Sheriff Paul Pastor withdraws his planned retirement

Monday, the Pierce County Council, through Vice Chair Dave Morell, received a letter from Sheriff Paul Pastor withdrawing his retirement.

Councilmember Morell noted that he is appreciative and thankful to Sheriff Pastor for his willingness to reconsider his retirement during these unprecedented times of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Councilmember Morell remarked, “I know this was a hard decision for Paul to make and know that it was not done lightly.”

Morell continued, “The Council and County are fortunate to have the steady leadership of Sheriff Pastor remain at the helm.”

With 20 years of leadership, Sheriff Pastor had planned to retire May 6. His term concludes at the end of 2020.