Notice regarding virtual attendance at Lakewood City Council meetings

The Lakewood City Council will continue to hold its meetings as scheduled to ensure essential city functions continue, however due to Gov. Jay Inslee’s Emergency Proclamation 20-25 Stay Home – Stay Healthy issued March 23, 2020, in-person attendance by members of the public is NOT permitted at this time.

Residents can virtually attend City Council meetings by watching them live on the city’s YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/user/cityoflakewoodwa

Those who do not have access to YouTube can call in by telephone via Zoom: Dial +1 (253) 215- 8782 and enter participant ID: 151-082-920.

Participation in public comments and public testimony on public hearings will only be accepted via email at this time. Comments should be sent to City Clerk Briana Schumacher at bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us.

Comments received up to one hour before the meeting will be provided to City Council electronically. Comments received after that deadline will be provided to the City Council after the meeting.

City Council meeting agenda and materials can be found here.