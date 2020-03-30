COVID-19 first line of defense? Virtual primary care

Submitted by Iora Primary Care.

In these scary days of coronavirus, the best thing for anyone to do – whether at high-risk, feeling sick, anxious, or simply needing answers – is to call their primary care provider. As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the nation, the role of primary care providers is becoming all the more important to provide the first, and best line of defense to advise patients on what to do and how to stay healthy.

Amidst the growing pandemic, primary care practices such as Iora Primary care, specializing in care for older adults on Medicare in Puyallup, are working around the clock to ensure the safety of their older patient population by providing care through a variety of non-traditional ways:

Doctors on call 24/7

Virtual visits – made possible by HIPAA-compliant technology and partnerships

Population-based care – using processes that identify high-risk acutely or chronically ill patients

On-going patient outreach

The goal: to provide patients the best possible care, while keeping patients safe and minimizing their risk of exposure to the virus through virtual visits by phone, or in some cases, video appointments, rather than in person.

What to know about virtual appointments

While virtual visits may change how you meet with your doctor, there is so much your provider can do to help you by phone or even video. Whether to help advise on care practices and health regimens, help you maintain your’s or your loved one’s health as a caregiver, or just answer any questions or concerns you may have — virtual care visits are the best line of defense to help keep you and your loved ones safe, connected and active during these challenging times.

Virtual appointments can help you:

Raise any questions and concerns you may have.

Address routine follow-up needs and medication refills.

Get help with any urgent needs, as well as guidance to address those needs.

Health and safety tips for staying active, connected and to help manage stress

And more

Call your provider first

Above all, if you do not feel well or have questions, it is important that you call your primary care provider first. Calling in advance will allow your provider to ensure you get the right care without risking the health of other patients and team members.

Unless it is a life threatening emergency, it is important to not just walk into an urgent care facility, an emergency room, or your provider’s office, in order to minimize exposure to yourself. In the case you do experience trouble breathing or are in need of emergency assistance, call 911 and notify the dispatcher that you may have COVID-19.

Book a virtual appointment

This can be a scary time for many, however primary care can help as the first, and best resource to help you stay safe and healthy while at home. At Iora Primary Care, our teams are here for you, and we are taking extra precautions to help our patients avoid the risk of coming in contact with this virus.

For more information, or to schedule a virtual appointment at Iora Primary care, call 253-300-1392 or visit: ioraprimarycare.com/puyallup.