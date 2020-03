Today we confirmed 35 new cases of COVID-19 in Pierce County, bringing our total to 352 cases, 6 deaths. University of Washington Virology Lab, Washington Public Health Lab, private labs and healthcare providers now provide test results for Pierce County residents. They have tested 5,299 of our residents.

Washington Disease Reporting System is experiencing technical difficulties. As soon as the system is back online, we will further update these numbers on our website.