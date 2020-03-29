MultiCare to Implement Temporary Pay and Benefit Program for Employees

TACOMA, Wash. — MultiCare Health System is grateful to the health care professionals and employees who continue to work tirelessly to address the COVID-19 health crisis – and recognizes that this is a stressful situation for all. To address this, MultiCare is creating a temporary staffing, pay and benefit protection program for all MultiCare employees.

This protection will be applied retroactively starting Sunday, March 15, 2020, and will extend through Saturday, April 25, 2020. MultiCare will re-evaluate the program at that time.

A major reason for this program’s implementation is the fact that some specialties, as well as outpatient and surgery are seeing a decrease in volume as Washingtonian’s are ordered to shelter-in-place and as MultiCare shifts resources in anticipation of an increase in COVID-19 patients. MultiCare understands this adds an extra level of uncertainty for our team members who work in these areas and created the program to help alleviate this burden.

Under the program, employees who do not have enough work available in their home area or department may be asked to do emerging and critically needed work in another area. If re-deployment does not make sense based on the organization’s needs, some employees may be asked to stay home. In both situations, employees’ regular pay and benefits will be maintained.

Speaking about the new program, Bill Robertson, President and CEO of MultiCare Health System, said, “I have watched our team members and teams step forward, volunteering to help and support in so many ways. In these challenging times, we want to do all that we can to help our employees and their families feel supported and secure. It is inspiring to see how our employees are working to address the COVID-19 health crisis in our communities. We are grateful for all they do every day to care for our patients and communities.”