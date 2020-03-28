Free Library Services for You While Staying Home

We truly hope you are staying home and staying health during this public health crisis. In our efforts to help reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic 2019 (COVID-19) and in compliance with Gov. Inslee’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy Order, the Pierce County Library System’s buildings continue to be closed, however our online library is always open for you.

As you stay home, stay healthy, please keep using these amazing free Pierce County Library online services.

For all ages:

Library card: Get and start using your library card today with access to all online library services.

E-books, audiobooks, and magazines online: We added more choices to reduce the holds queue.

Online e-sources: Many robust resources from Lynda.com and Universal Class to full newspapers from around the globe. And NEW! Ancestry Library, which is typically just for in-library use is available in your home during this public health crisis.

Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram: Follow and engage with your Library and community.

For young children:

Tumblebook Library: Online animated, talking picture books.

Our Community Adventure: Download this community scavenger hunt and use as you take walks in your neighborhood with your children.

Tools for Students as they are in school at home:

For adults:

Online book discussion: Join librarians and your neighbors on the Library’s Facebook page for an online book discussion late morning on Monday, March 30, Wednesday, April 1, and Friday, April 3, to talk about the Pierce County READS 2020 book “Girl Waits with Gun” by bestselling author Amy Stewart.

As a reminder, while the library buildings are temporarily closed, the Library is not charging fines for materials that may become due. Also, if you have items on hold, rest assured your items will be there waiting for you, when the Library reopens. More information on the Library’s COVID-19 resources web page.



As this pandemic is a constantly evolving situation, the Library will continue to adjust and respond quickly. At this time, we are not setting a time period for this temporary closure, or a date when the libraries will reopen. Please watch the Library’s website for updates.



Be safe and be well!