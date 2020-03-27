University Place Police Chief’s Corner

You may have seen in the State of Emergency Declaration that the City released last week that our administrative offices are now closed to the public due to the COVID-19 outbreak. But in all honesty, that’s about the only change we have made to our regular routines.

Rest assured, UPPD is here and working. Our officers are still making their regular patrols in the community and are ready to answer all 911 emergency calls. You can still reach us for non-emergencies as well by calling 253.798.4058. In fact, we have responded to several vehicle prowls during the last two weeks, particularly at some of our parks. Although parks are now closed, we remind you that regardless of where you park, always lock your vehicle and do not leave valuable items in clear view.

Our officers are trained to operate in an environment where communicable diseases are always a concern, including things like tuberculosis, hepatitis and HIV. But they are taking extra precautions to ensure they do not contract — or spread — the coronavirus.

As a community, we are all in this together and we are counting on everyone to do their share to slow the spread of the virus. You should abide by the current restrictions. That means stay home unless you work at an identified Essential Business or are patronizing one of the open essential services. If you are outside be sure to follow the social distancing rule.

Please understand that our primary goal in enforcing the Governor’s Stay at Home Order is that of education: we want to help the public understand what they must do to keep themselves, their families and the community safe. We do not intend to detain violators or establish enforcement checkpoints. We can, however, enforce the order through criminal citation if necessary to help protect our community.

Playing by these rules will help us all get through this situation faster and back to the “normal” we want. But in the interim, your U.P. Police Department is committed to providing our essential community service. Thank you for helping us maintain a safe, peaceful and healthy University Place.