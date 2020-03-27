Steilacoom Town Administrator March 27 Council Update

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – April 14, 2020, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Planning Commission – April 13, 2020 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – May 7, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Preservation and Review Board – April 22, 2020 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and

Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website once approved.

April 7, 2020 Town Council Meeting Cancelled:

The April 7, 2020 Town Council meeting has been cancelled in accordance with the Governor’s proclamation.

COVID-19 Update:

Town facilities are operating as follows:

1. Community Center – Closed except for the Senior Meal Site program which is being conducted on a take-out basis only.

2. Public Safety – The lobby is closed to the public; however, staff is available on an appointment or emergency only basis. Social distancing practices are being enforced.

3. Public Works – The building is open; however, social distancing practices are being enforced. Please do not enter the building unless your activity requires an in-person presence.

4. Sunnyside Beach park, Saltar’s Point park, the multi-purpose court, the Cherrydale basketball court, and all climbing structures/equipment in any of the parks are closed.

If you have any questions concerning this matter, please contact Paul Loveless, Town Administrator, at 253.983.2074.

Everyone should follow the recommendations from the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department which include:

Increase handwashing and use of alcohol-based sanitizer

Respiratory hygiene and cough etiquette – cover a cough or a sneeze

Keep distance from others (more than six feet, if possible)

Frequently clean and disinfect surfaces

Remain home during a respiratory illness

Remain calm and don’t panic.

More information from the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department can be found at www.tpchd.org/coronavirus.

Fraud Alert – Coronavirus:

Scammers are taking advantage of fears surrounding the Coronavirus.

Here are some tips to help you keep the scammers at bay:

Don’t click on links from sources you don’t know. They could download viruses onto your computer or device.

Watch for emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or experts saying they have information about the virus. For the most up-to-date information about the Coronavirus, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Ignore online offers for vaccinations. There currently are no vaccines, pills, potions, lotions, lozenges or other prescription or over-the-counter products available to treat or cure Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) — online or in stores.

Do your homework when it comes to donations, whether through charities or crowdfunding sites. Don’t let anyone rush you into making a donation. If someone wants donations in cash, by gift card, or by wiring money, don’t do it.

We Love Steilacoom Association Food Pantry/Bank:

The We Love Steilacoom Association operates the Food Pantry/Bank at Steilacoom Community Church, 1603 Rainier Street, Steilacoom, Washington. Hours of operation are 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM on Saturdays. If you are experiencing temporary or ongoing financial challenges and/or food instability, please avail yourself of this resource.

Steilacoom Troop 45261 is offering a food delivery service from the We Love Steilacoom Food Bank/Pantry to individuals deemed high risk in our local area. Deliveries are on Saturday mid-morning/ early afternoons.

Please contact: troop45261@gmail.com

With your name, address, and phone number

Family Size and number of individuals in each of the following age categories:

0-2; 3-18; 19-54; 55 and over.

Summer Hires and Volunteers:

At this time, the Town is advertising the following paid staff and volunteer positions. Additional information is available on the Town’s official website.

Summer Camp Program

9 Recreation Aide positions

1 Recreation Aide Lead

1 Recreation Aide Lifeguard

Public Works

1 six-month Seasonal Maintenance Worker (Parks)

2 three-month Seasonal Maintenance Workers (Parks)

2 three-month Seasonal Maintenance Workers (Streets)

Community Center

2 Facility Attendants (Pioneer Park)

Farmers’ Market

1 Farmers’ Market Intern

Farmers’ Market Volunteers

Application Procedures: Submit a Town of Steilacoom application and your resume to: Town of Steilacoom, Attn: Human Resources, 2301 Worthington Street, Steilacoom, Washington 98388. Applications may be obtained at the following link: Employment Application or by calling the jobline at (253) 983-2590. Please note on the application the position for which you are applying. Those applicants whose qualifications most closely correspond to the Town’s needs may be selected to interview. Successful candidates must pass a driving abstract review, physical examination, and a background check. For more information, visit the Town’s official website at townofsteilacoom.org

Boat Float Ramp and Dock Closed:

Saturday night March 14 into Sunday morning March 15, a sailboat moored at the Town’s bot dock brock loose and became lodged under the ramp leading to the floating dock causing significant structural damage to the ramp and possible to the dock.

Unfortunately, due to the damage to the ramp, the facility will be out of service for the foreseeable future.

Public Safety:

Significant events for Public Safety over the last week:

77 incidents

6 medical aid responses

1 report of vandalism

1 report of burglary. A person of interest has been identified and investigation continues.

3 reports of vehicle prowl. A person of interest has been identified and investigation continues.

1 report of a family dispute

1 runaway child who was located about an hour later

1 arrest for domestic violence

Fewer than 48 hours after Proclamation 20-05 was announced (“Stay Home – Stay Healthy”), Public Safety received multiple reports of gatherings in public areas, most of which dispersed shortly after they were reported. Among the Department’s core values, compassion and professionalism may be of particular significance during times of uncertainty. Public Safety will strive to demonstrate a reasonable approach to the changing landscape. Our officers are grateful for everyone’s patience and understanding with us, as well as each other.

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew trimmed trees; continued erosion control inspections on construction sites; vactored catch basins; performed sign maintenance; cleaned the boat launch of wood debris; and performing other maintenance activities.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew installed a permanent service to a residence in the 200 block of Gove Street; continued work on pump #1 at the Sunnyside pump station; assisted the Water/Sewer crew remove foreign debris and inappropriate items that were flushed into the system and damaged pump #1 at the Marietta lift station; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew repaired pump #1 at the Marietta Street lift station; replaced seal packing in pump #1 at the Sunnyside pump station; assisted the Street crew vactoring catch basins; provided water main inspections for the Norberg development; and performed other maintenance activities.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued installation of a new irrigation lines at the Senko Garden in Cormorant Park; responded to and erected closure signs and barriers at various parks throughout Town; and performed other buildings and grounds maintenance activities.

Other:

Census 2020: You Count – Respond at 2020census.gov – As of March 19, 2020 – Steilacoom – 19.1% Response Rate:

Each year, the federal government distributes hundreds of billions of dollars to states and communities based on Census Bureau data. Locally census statistics are used to plan for a variety of resident needs including new roads, schools and emergency services. Businesses use census data to determine where to open places to shop.

In 2020, the U.S. Census Bureau will implement new technology to make it easier to respond. For the first time, people will be able to respond online, by phone, as well as by mail. The bureau will use data that the public has already provided to reduce follow up visits. And, the bureau is building an accurate address list and automating its field operations—all while keeping the public’s information confidential and safe.

For those who do not complete the census on or by Census Day (April 1, 2020), in-person house visits will occur. Residents may also see people canvassing neighborhoods to check addresses.