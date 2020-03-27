Classy Chassis lives up to name “Classy”

Submitted by Jerri Ecclestone, Lakewood.

Here’s one for y’all. Kudos to the folks from Classy Chassis.

I’m very sick. Dr sent a script to the pharmacy to be delivered the following morning. That didn’t happen. Choices were wait for it be mailed or find someone to go personally to pick it up for me from the downtown Kaiser Permanente pharmacy in Tacoma, then drive it back to Lakewood for me.

The folks at Classy Chassis didn’t even hesitate.

Because of their kindness and concern for their neighbors, I had my medicine a couple of hours later and will hopefully recover soon.

Bless you, Classy Chassis!