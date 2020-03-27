45 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases reported March 27

We confirmed 45 new cases of COVID-19 in Pierce County, bringing our total to 231. We also confirmed 1 new death in Pierce County, bringing our total to 5. The University of Washington virology lab and the state Public Health Laboratories have tested 4,310 of our residents. More private labs are coming on line, which will add to testing capacity. Each day by 2 p.m., we post an updated COVID-19 case count at tpchd.org/coronavirus.

We heard your concerns about our updated case count reporting format, and we made some updates. Our goal is to share reliable information with the public and our partners. We appreciate your feedback.

This page now includes a map of Pierce County, which shows cases by cities and geographic areas. To protect patient privacy, we only report cases in geographic areas with populations greater than 20,000 people.

COVID-19 transmission is spread throughout Pierce County. We encourage you to follow the Governor’s statewide order to stay home. Exceptions to this order include essential activities like getting groceries or medical care or serving in an essential job like healthcare or childcare.