PSE to purchase zero carbon energy for the next 15 years

Submitted by Puget Sound Energy.

Puget Sound Energy continues making progress towards meeting its clean energy goal by signing an agreement with Energy Keepers, Inc. the tribally owned corporation of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.

PSE is set to purchase 40 megawatts of zero carbon energy produced by the Selis Ksanka Qlispe hydroelectric project starting this month. PSE has signed a deal with Energy Keepers, Inc. that runs through July 2035.

“We are excited to partner with Energy Keepers to bring more clean energy to our customers in Washington state,” said PSE Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, David Mills. “This agreement is another step in our effort to create a better energy future.”

The Selis Ksanka Qlispe hydroelectric project, located at Flathead Lake in Montana, is the first tribally owned hydroelectric dam in the U.S. It encompasses a three-unit hydroelectric plant with the capacity to generate 208 megawatts of electricity. It is a multipurpose facility that supports flood risk management objectives, recreation, fisheries, irrigation, and power production.

“At Energy Keepers we are excited about the changes in the energy complex brought on by decarbonization, localization, and consumer choice,” said Director of Power Marketing at Energy Keepers, Daniel Howlett. “We are happy to partner with PSE in this historic agreeemnt. This agreement will assist Energy Keepers in the development of additional zero carbon resources and thus enable increased partnerships as the region moves towards a cleaner future.”

PSE’s mission is deep decarbonization, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and transforming its business to deliver on the objectives of Washington’s Clean Energy Transformation Act. PSE will be coal free by 2025 and its electric system will be carbon neutral by 2030.To meet the anticipated energy needs of the region in the coming years, PSE will continue to acquire new sources of energy.