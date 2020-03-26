eMuseum Provides Connection to Art Online

Tacoma Art Museum is continuing to provide mission-focused content via the Museum’s website and digital channels during the Museum’s closure. Utilizing TAM’s permanent collection on eMuseum people can view and interact with the collection from their home computers.

“TAM’s eMuseum is a great way to get to know the collection. While it is typical that a museum has on average about 5% of their permanent collection on view at any one time, TAM strives to have close to 10% of our collection incorporated into our current exhibitions,” noted David Setford, Executive Director. “Through generous private and government support, TAM has about 70% of our collection viewable online allowing us to share this wonderful community resource even when we can’t provide access in person.”

In August 2009, Tacoma Art Museum received a Museums for America (MFA) grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) to increase information related to its collection and make it accessible online. A second IMLS grant received in September 2014 supported digitization and new photography of the Museum’s permanent collection. Launched on November 1, 2011, TAM’s eMuseum is a work in progress. New objects, information, and updated photographs are being added to the database regularly. Currently, of the Museum’s 5,000 objects about 3,500 can be seen on eMuseum. Additionally, there are several curated collections for visitors to enjoy including the following: In Honor of Women’s History Month, Works by Native American Artists in the Northwest Art Collection, and Artists and the Environment.

“While we don’t have every art work represented on eMuseum, we hope this is a way people can still be connected through art during this time of international crisis,” said Margaret Bullock, Interim Chief Curator and Curator of Collections and Special Exhibitions.

Copyright for the artwork and the photography of the artwork lies with the artist, their assigns, or the Museum. Images are available to view here for educational purposes only and are not for commercial use. If you would like to use a museum image for publication please contact us at info@tacomaartmuseum.org with the subject line “R&R Use Request”

Online access has been made possible by a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services Museums for America program and the generous support of the Driscoll Foundation and Herb and Lucy Pruzan.

Tacoma Art Museum remains temporarily closed to the public and staff.