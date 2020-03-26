A note to Ranger, Airlifter, and Living readers

Submitted by Ken Swarner, Publisher.

The Ranger, Airlifter and Living newspapers will continue to publish during the shelter-in-place order.

First off, we want to thank our loyal readers for picking up our papers week after week and your continued support through-out the years.

During this unprecedented time in our nation, we stand committed to continuing to deliver our papers each Thursday, just as we’ve done since 1951. Under Gov. Inslee’s shelter-in-place order we’re deemed an essential business, and plan to continue delivering as long as it’s safe for us and the communities we serve.

If you’re unable to pick-up our weekly paper please subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay in the know of all of JBLM happenings at stationedat.com/jblminsider/. We’re committed to ensuring you have access to the news and resources needed during this time.

Again, thank you for your continued support.