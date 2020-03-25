Parson Calls on Rep. Kilmer to Help the Working Class

Submitted by Rebecca Parson Campaign.

Tacoma, WA — Rebecca Parson, the progressive Democrat running for Congress in Washington’s 6th Congressional District, Friday called on corporate Democrat Derek Kilmer to fight for bold policies during the coronavirus pandemic instead of tepid half-measures.

In this crisis:

Future tax credits don’t suffice. People need cash payments NOW.

Small business loans don’t suffice. The federal government needs to pay for small businesses’ payroll, so workers and businesses can survive.

Providing “guidance” and “information” to medical manufacturers doesn’t suffice. We need to fund the Defense Production Act to ramp up American manufacturing of tests and medical supplies.

Parson asked: “If a global pandemic isn’t enough to shake corporate Democrats out of their austerity-obsessed stupor, what is? It’s time for bold, visionary leadership, not tax credits. It’s a sad day when Donald Trump is outflanking corporate Democrats from the left. I’m asking voters in the 6th District to call Derek Kilmer and demand the policies we need.”



The policies Parson is calling for are below:

Include ALL workers — including workers at large companies, gig workers, freelancers, domestic workers, and the self-employed in unemployment benefits — whether Trump declares a state of emergency in a worker’s area or not. Give every American $2,000 every month until the crisis is over. Pay businesses’ payroll until the crisis is over. Ban evictions and foreclosures for ALL Americans during this crisis. Freeze rents and mortgages at their current levels until the crisis is over. Fund the Defense Production Act — to the fullest extent necessary — to ramp up American manufacturing of tests and medical supplies. Provide universal, free health care for all during the crisis. (And support Medicare for All.) Buy, rent, or construct emergency housing for all homeless people in America.

“Two homeless residents of Tacoma have tested positive for coronavirus. Imagine battling the virus while sleeping on the streets. We need Housing for All now,” Parson added.

The handling of the coronavirus outbreak is of grave concern. And while it demands a better response from public officials, it also demands that we create a safety net that allows the sick to get well without concern for their economic or housing security. Parson has spent her entire adult life fighting for progressive values: as a tenants’ rights organizer, a commissioner on the Tacoma Commission on Disabilities, and a court-appointed special advocate for kids in foster care. She has served as a human rights observer in a paramilitary-threatened indigenous community in Mexico, as an AmeriCorps volunteer, and she worked with the International Association of Genocide Scholars. Parson is the first LGBTQ+ person and the first woman ever to run for Congress in WA-06.



Unlike corporate Democrats, Parson will follow through.



