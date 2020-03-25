Lakewood responds to Governor Jay Inslee’s ‘Stay Home, Stay Healthy’ order

Governor Jay Inslee issued a Stay Home, Stay Healthy order March 23, 2020 directing all Washingtonians to remain home for the next two weeks, except for visiting essential services like healthcare, grocery stories and pharmacies and getting gas.

The stay home order bans all gatherings effective immediately.

The city of Lakewood encourages all residents to abide by this order, and like the governor expects everyone to comply voluntarily for the simple fact that if we do not, we are putting lives at risk.

City leaders know there is lot of anxiety out there about what this means, including whether you could be pulled over by police on your way to an essential service, or if you are heading to work at one of the approved services.

The Lakewood Police Department is going to focus its efforts on education and encouraging compliance. That includes visiting the city’s parks to make sure people respect the closures that include not only the open spaces, but also park shelters and restrooms, the boat launch at American Lake Park, the dog park at Fort Steilacoom Park, sports fields and playgrounds.

All of these facilities and city buildings are closed to the public until further notice in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The city understands that for many residents parks serve as a break or outlet during stressful times, a chance to let children (with two legs or four) play, and provide a place to exercise and be healthy.

People can still participate in outdoor activities under the governor’s order, including bike rides, gardening, dog walking, running or walking, as long as social distancing rules of six feet of separation or more are followed.

As the governor noted in his speech: “The less time we spend in public, the more lives we will save.”

The city of Lakewood continues to operate, though some functions are modified to accommodate the current situation.

Those seeking assistance with city services who know who they need to speak to should contact employees directly via email (view the staff directory).

For those seeking assistance but do not know the specific employee to contact call one of the following numbers, depending on need:

Permit Center/Planning Department : 253-512-2266, or online .

: 253-512-2266, or . Lakewood Police Department : Call 911 if it is an emergency. Otherwise call 253-830-5000.

: Call 911 if it is an emergency. Otherwise call 253-830-5000. Lakewood Municipal Court : 253-512-2258 ( phones will be answered Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ), or: Contact your attorney Email citycourt@cityoflakewood.us Fax: 253-512-2267

: 253-512-2258 ( ), or: Lakewood City Hall: 253-589-2489

If you call the main number for City Hall, your call will be routed to the appropriate department. Please note that callers may experience an increased wait time when calling or be directed to leave a message. Staff will respond as soon as possible.

Please also view the department you are hoping to reach on our website to conduct business online, including:

City leaders trust that if we all follow these public health directives and limit our public interactions, we will see the spread of this virus slow.

To all the first responders, healthcare workers and essential service providers like our grocery store employees who are on the frontlines, the city extends a heartfelt thank you for all that you are doing.

We will get through this together.

More information

The city of Lakewood has established a COVID-19 webpage that serves as an aggregate of information related to city news, as well as links to other trusted agencies offering assistance to those affected by COVID-19.

For the latest information about COVID-19 in Pierce County, view the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department’s website.