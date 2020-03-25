Kilmer to Hold Telephone Town Hall Thursday to Discuss COVID-19

Tacoma, WA – On Thursday, March 26 at 7:00pm PT, Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06) will hold a telephone town hall regarding the federal government’s response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

In addition to a discussion on the legislation passed by Congress to support workers and families, the telephone town hall will feature experts to help answer constituent questions regarding best practices and ongoing medical efforts to address the COVID-19 public health emergency, including:

Dr. Paul Pottinger, M.D., D.T.M.&H., is a board certified physician and director of the Infectious Diseases & Tropical Medicine Clinic at UW Medical Center and a UW associate professor of Medicine and Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Dr. Nathan Schlicher, M.D., president-elect of the Washington State Medical Association and regional medical director of quality assurance for the emergency departments at CHI Franciscan.

“I work for the people I represent and it’s important to me that I get the opportunity to hear directly from you,” said Rep. Kilmer. “I hope folks will be able to join the town hall on Thursday evening to learn more about COVID-19, my ongoing efforts to ensure the federal government steps up, and to get questions answered about the COVID-19 threat.”

Rep. Kilmer has held town halls so far in the 116th Congress in Port Angeles, Quilcene, Tacoma, Belfair, Poulsbo, Kingston, Gig Harbor, Montesano, Westport, Forks, over the phone, and on Facebook.

Press are welcome to join.

COVID-19 Telephone Town Hall – Thursday, March 26 at 7:00pm PT

WHO: Representative Derek Kilmer, Residents of the 6th Congressional District

WHAT: Telephone Town Hall on COVID-19

WHEN: Thursday, March 26, 7:00pm PT

WHERE: Residents of the 6th District who would like to join the call can send an email to kilmer.teletownhall@mail.house.gov with their name, address, and phone number by 6:00am PT on Thursday, March 26. Residents who sign up before the deadline will automatically receive a phone call inviting them to join the telephone town hall that evening.