17 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases reported March 25

We confirmed 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Pierce County, bringing our total to 155. We also confirmed that a Spanaway man in his 70s died of complications from COVID-19. He is the second Pierce County resident to die during the outbreak. The University of Washington virology lab and the state Public Health Laboratories have tested 3,051 of our residents. More private labs are coming on line, which will add to testing capacity. Each day by 2 p.m., we post an updated COVID-19 case count at tpchd.org/coronavirus.

