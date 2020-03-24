Video: Are you washing your hands properly?

A step-by-step guide to hand washing with high-contrast paint to show how a variety of techniques are needed for proper cleaning. Video produced local developer Adam Welch, owner of Tacoma’s Hemisphere Design & Marketing.
