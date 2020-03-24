Lakewood recognized for its financial reporting

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the city of Lakewood for its fiscal year 2018 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR).

The city previously received this recognition for its 2013 thru 2017 CAFRs.

This award is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

The CAFR has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program including demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read it.

The city will continue to produce this report and submit annually to GFOA to determine its eligibility for another certificate.

View the city’s CAFR.