Candidate Parson Calls for a Nationwide Shelter-in-Place Order

Submitted by Rebecca Parson Campaign.

Tacoma, WA — Rebecca Parson — the progressive Democrat running for Congress in Washington’s 6th Congressional District against the corporate chair of the New Democrat Coalition, Derek Kilmer — today called for an immediate, nationwide shelter-in-place order for a minimum of two weeks.

As The Atlantic has noted: “The virologist Trevor Bedford has found evidence that the coronavirus began spreading in the United States in January. It has already infected approximately 87,000 Americans, he says.” Italy, by comparison, has 60,000 confirmed cases.

In Italy, bodies are piling up in churches as the bereaved, unable to attend funerals, mourn their loved ones in isolation. Italy’s healthcare system is buckling under the pressure. As Dr. Tom Frieden, the former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told The Intercept, Italy’s nightmare could happen here in the U.S. in just days or weeks. Dr. Frieden published a report indicating that a worst-case — but not implausible — scenario would result in one million Americans dead.

“I join Representative Ro Khanna in calling for an immediate, nationwide shelter-in-place order for at least two weeks. Unprecedented times call for unprecedented action. It may be unpopular, but it’s the right thing to do. It will save lives,” Parson stated.

This drastic action must be coupled with comprehensive protections for all Americans, including unemployment benefits for all, $2,000 cash per month per person, a ban on evictions and foreclosures, free testing and healthcare, and protection of our civil liberties, among other policies.

The handling of the coronavirus outbreak is of grave concern. And while it demands a better response from public officials, it also demands that we create a safety net that allows the sick to get well without concern for their economic or housing security. Parson has spent her entire adult life fighting for progressive values: as a tenants’ rights organizer, a commissioner on the Tacoma Commission on Disabilities, and a court-appointed special advocate for kids in foster care. She has served as a human rights observer in a paramilitary-threatened indigenous community in Mexico, as an AmeriCorps volunteer, and she worked with the International Association of Genocide Scholars. Parson is the first LGBTQ+ person and the first woman ever to run for Congress in WA-06.

Parson has been featured in Current Affairs and The Nation, and she has been endorsed by Brand New Congress, DSA, Our Revolution, and the Washington State Democrats Progressive Caucus.