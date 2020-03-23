Pierce Transit increasing social distancing practices

Due to the Coronavirus/COVID-19 outbreak and in an attempt to protect customers and agency employees, next week Pierce Transit is taking steps to increase social distancing in its operations. These changes are in effect until further notice.

Starting Tuesday, March 24:

Pierce Transit’s public lobby at its Administrative headquarters, located at 3701 – 96th Street SW, Lakewood, will be closed to public visitors. Customers may still reach the agency’s administrative offices by phone at 253.581.8000, option 5, option 2.

Customers will be asked to board buses using the rear doors only. Customers requiring mobility assistance can continue to use the front doors if needed. This step will help ensure Pierce Transit bus operators remain safe and healthy and able to practice social distancing as advised by our public health professionals.

Given that Pierce Transit cannot collect fares at the rear doors, we are suspending fare collection on buses, as well as on SHUTTLE paratransit vehicles, until further notice.

Starting Wednesday, March 25:

The Bus Shop at Tacoma Dome Station, Pierce Transit’s Customer Service office, will close its lobby to visitors. Customer Service staff will still be available to serve customers by phone weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 253.581.8000, option 1, option 1. Customers who typically visit The Bus Shop should call the agency’s Customer Services office for help with any questions or services.

Other options for getting information about Pierce Transit’s services include:

Toll-Free Line: 1.800.562.8109

Bus or SHUTTLE paratransit TTY for hearing impaired: 711

Pre-recorded information: 253.581.8000, Option 4

PierceTransit.org

Pierce Transit has also taken the following actions:

Marked off seats immediately behind the operator and seats throughout the bus to encourage social distancing

Increased cleaning and disinfecting of buses to include not only daily cleanings, but also disinfecting throughout the day when buses arrive at transit centers, with a focus on “high touch” areas such as handrails and grab bars

Provided drivers with disinfecting wipes, gloves and hand sanitizer

Cleaning public restrooms twice each day and disinfecting four times a day

Doubled the number of cleanings in staff areas to keep employees healthy and on the job

Moved administrative employees who can do so to teleworking

Pierce Transit customers can stay informed by visiting PierceTransit.org, watching the agency’s social media channels and signing up for updates at PierceTransit.org/StayConnected.