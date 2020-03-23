Pierce County sewer system seeing increase in non-flushable items

There has been an increase in non-flushable items in the public sewer system managed by Pierce County in recent days.

Only toilet paper and what comes from the human body should be flushed down the toilet. Items such as hygiene and disinfecting wipes and paper towels can clog sewer pipes, cause backups in homes and cause severe damage to the sewer system. Even wipes labeled as “flushable” will clog pipes.

Flushing other items down the toilet can be costly to homeowners. Property owners are responsible for the part of the sewer line that runs from the house to the public lines. Property owners on a septic tank have full responsibility for maintenance and repair.