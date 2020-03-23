Lakewood closes parks out of abundance of caution

Effective today (Monday, March 23) the city of Lakewood has closed its parks, playgrounds, dog park, restrooms, shelters and sports fields until further notice in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department is recommending people get physical activity, which is important for health and well-being, especially during stressful times like these.

The city also encourages people stay active, but made the tough decision to close its public parks and open spaces in an effort to limit exposure and interaction between the general public.

Instead of going to a playground or park, consider setting up games to play in your yard or outside area of a residence. Go for walks in your neighborhood, but remain at least six feet from others to limit exposure.

Don’t want to leave your house? Many organizations like the YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties and other health and fitness centers are sharing workouts online for free for people to remain active while inside their homes.

It is vital that we each do our part to limit our social interactions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The city thanks its residents for abiding the closures and for your patience and understanding. We want everyone to remain safe and healthy and know that together we will get through this.

Please continue to follow health directives from the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, state Department of Health, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and stay up to date on how the city is responding to COVID-19 from at the COVID-19 Communications section of the city’s website.