Lakewood City Council Public Hearing regarding fireworks code amendments

On Monday, April 6, 2020, at 7:00 p.m., or soon thereafter, the Lakewood City Council will hear public testimony and receive additional information regarding proposed code amendments that would eliminate the discharge of fireworks on July 3 and July 5.

If you have concerns about this matter and want those concerns to be known and considered, they must be presented at the hearing or written comments can be submitted to the City Clerk, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499 or bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us prior to the hearing.

This hearing will take place in the City Council Chambers, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, Washington. All persons will have an opportunity to present their oral comments at the hearing.

For further information about the public hearing please call Heidi Wachter, City Attorney at 253-983-7704.