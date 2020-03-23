Flood Control District hearing set for April 8

The Pierce County Flood Control District (the District) Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing in the Pierce County Council Chambers on the 10th Floor of the County-City Building (930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, Washington) on the 8th day of April 2020 at 9:30 a.m. The purpose of this public hearing is to consider adoption of the Amended 2020 Budget for the District.

On March 18, 2020 the District Executive Committee recommended an amendment to the 2020 Budget for flood control services to the District Board of Supervisors. The proposal is for an operations and capital budget.

The proposal is available on the Flood District website: www.piercefloodcontrol.org and at the County Council Clerk’s office, 10th Floor, Pierce County Courthouse, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, Washington.