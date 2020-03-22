The Suburban Times

University Place Closes All Parks, Playground and Sports Field Closure

University Place parks, playgrounds and sports fields are closed until further notice beginning today, March 22 to further reduce risks to our children, families and community.  

The days are longer and weather is getting warmer, and while physical activity is important for your health and well being, explore outdoor activities you can do by yourself or with your children, like working in your garden, playing games in your back yard or taking walks around your neighborhood, being mindful of six feet of social distancing. 

Most of all, follow the advice of our trusted sources of public health information, stay informed. Check out the Tacoma-Pierce County Health DepartmentCenters for Disease Control, and the City’s COVID-19 Information and Resources page. 

