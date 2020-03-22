Meridian Avenue East sewer project underway March 23 to mid-July

A project to extend sewer facilities under Meridian Avenue East (State Route 161) at several South Hill intersections will begin March 23. The work is expected to be complete by mid-July.

Work will be done at the highway’s intersections with 146th Street East, 147th Street East, 149th Street East and 158th Street East. This project will extend sewer availability to the other side of the highway from existing sewer mains in the South Hill area. New manholes will be installed at each intersection.

Work at the Meridian Avenue East and 146th Street East, 147th Street East and 158th Street East intersections will occur in the highway right-of-way and will not require lane closures on Meridian Avenue East. Crews will work from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Work at the Meridian Avenue East and 149th Street East intersection is expected to begin mid-May. There will be nighttime closures of up to two southbound lanes from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday to Wednesday and from midnight to 6 a.m. Thursday. Traffic will be able to pass through the work zone using the middle turn-only lane. All lanes will remain open during daytime hours.

Crews will work for approximately two weeks at each intersection.

Local, business and emergency access will be provided.

Northwest Cascade Inc. is the contractor for this project. The estimated project cost is $1.5 million and is funded by the Sewer Facility Restricted Reserve Fund.

Learn more about this project and sign up for email alerts at www.piercecountywa.gov/meridian-crossings.

About the Pierce County sewer system

The Pierce County sewer system collects wastewater from a 117-square-mile area serving 294,000 people in University Place, Lakewood, DuPont, Steilacoom, Milton and a portion of Tacoma. It also serves the unincorporated communities of Parkland, Spanaway, Midland, South Hill, Tehaleh and Frederickson.